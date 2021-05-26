COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 9.42%: Health Ministry

India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.42 percent, while the count of single-day recoveries outnumbered that of new cases for the 13th consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 22,17,320 tests, the highest in a day, were conducted on Tuesday taking the cumulative number so far in the country to 33,48,11,496, while the daily positivity declined to 9.42 percent, it said.

This is the second day in a row that the case positivity rate has remained below 10 percent, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 11.45 percent.

India registered 2,95,955 recoveries in a single day as against 2,08,921 new cases. The number of cumulative recoveries has reached 2,43,50,816.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The count of daily new cases has remained below three lakh for 10 consecutive days now.

The country's active COVID-19 caseload has also reduced to 24,95,591, a net decline of 91,191 in a span of 24 hours. It now comprises 9.19 percent of the total positive cases.

A total of 20,06,62,456 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,70,378 sessions in the country so far, according to a provisional report prepared at 7 am on Wednesday.

These include 97,96,058 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,29,213 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,51,71,950 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,84,001 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 1,29,57,009 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 6,20,88,772 and 1,00,30,729 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and the second dose respectively.

In the above-60 category, 5,71,35,804 beneficiaries have received their first dose of the vaccine and 1,83,68,920 beneficiaries have taken their second dose.