172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|covid-19-pandemic-shortage-of-remdesivir-resurfaces-in-mumbai-report-5861591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 pandemic | Shortage of remdesivir resurfaces in Mumbai: Report

Spike in COVID-19 cases after the Ganpati festival, large-scale exports and suppliers targeting other states where they are getting a higher price may have led to the shortage of remdesivir.

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai is again facing an acute shortage of remdesivir, a key drug for treating severe COVID-19 cases, that has led to families of patients scrambling for the vials in the black market, a report in Mumbai Mirror has said.

Government and civic hospitals reportedly still have remdesivir’s supplies because of the large orders placed in May and June. However, private hospitals are suffering from a major shortage.

Close

The report said even government hospitals were rationing the drug as stocks were running out.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The report put down the shortage to three main reasons: a spike in COVID-19 cases after the Ganpati festival and during ‘Unlock 4.0', large-scale exports of the drug and suppliers targeting other states, where they are able to sell it at a higher price.

In August, the remdesivir price dropped to Rs 2,626 per vial from Rs 4,000-a-vial in July after more pharmaceutical companies got the nod to manufacture the antiviral drug. In the May-June period, a vial of remdesivir was being sold for Rs 20,000 in the black market.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 09:53 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #mumbai #Remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.