COVID-19 pandemic | Shortage of remdesivir resurfaces in Mumbai: Report

Mumbai is again facing an acute shortage of remdesivir, a key drug for treating severe COVID-19 cases, that has led to families of patients scrambling for the vials in the black market, a report in Mumbai Mirror has said.

Government and civic hospitals reportedly still have remdesivir’s supplies because of the large orders placed in May and June. However, private hospitals are suffering from a major shortage.

The report said even government hospitals were rationing the drug as stocks were running out.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The report put down the shortage to three main reasons: a spike in COVID-19 cases after the Ganpati festival and during ‘Unlock 4.0', large-scale exports of the drug and suppliers targeting other states, where they are able to sell it at a higher price.

In August, the remdesivir price dropped to Rs 2,626 per vial from Rs 4,000-a-vial in July after more pharmaceutical companies got the nod to manufacture the antiviral drug. In the May-June period, a vial of remdesivir was being sold for Rs 20,000 in the black market.