COVID-19 | Over half crore people in Maharashtra fully vaccinated in five months

Representative image

More than half a crore people in Maharashtra have become fully vaccinated against coronavirus over the last five months as they have been administered both the doses of vaccines, a report by the state health department has revealed.

A total of 53,72,219 people have got both the doses till now, it said.

As per the Election Commission of India's data shared ahead of 2019 Assembly polls, there are a total of nine crore people in Maharashtra who are above 18 years of age.

Considering that, the state has been able to vaccinate slightly over 5 percent population in the last five months.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has several times claimed that the state has an installed capacity of inoculating eight lakh people on a daily basis. However, the data revealed that the state has managed to administer average two lakh doses daily.

Of the fully vaccinated people, 34,99,679 are from the above-45 age group category, followed by 8,47,938 frontline workers, 8,05,318 health care workers and 2,19,284 under-45 age group, the report said.

A total of 1,55,11,585 people from above-45 age group have received the first dose, while as many as 12,38,085 health care workers have got the first jab.

The health department inoculated 20,20,542 front line workers with the first dose and in the under-45 age group, 27,81,117 people have received the first dose, the report said.