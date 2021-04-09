COVID-19: Over 93.45 lakh people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

Image: AP

Maharashtra has vaccinated 93,45,052 beneficiaries against COVID-19 so far, the state health department said on Friday.

The statewide data for vaccination, which started on January 16 in Maharashtra as part of a nationwide drive, is till April 8, the department said in a statement.

The statement said that 10,41,053 healthcare workers, whose vaccination started in the first phase, have got their first dose, while 5,00,899 such professionals have received the second and final shot.

As many as 9,22,947 frontline workers have got the first dose of the vaccine and 3,00,117the second dose, it said.

A total of 64,77,277 citizens aged above 45 have got the first dose and 1,02,759 people in the same age group have been administered the second shot, the statement said.

On April 8 alone, as many as 3,54,027 beneficiaries across priority groups were vaccinated, the department said.

The vaccination drive is being conducted at 3,647 centres across the state, which has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country.