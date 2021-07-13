COVID-19 | Over 38.50 crore vaccine doses administered so far: Govt

Representative image

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 38.50 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

It said 15,49,982 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose while 1,19,121 were given the second dose on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 11,59,50,619 people in the 18-44 age group across all states and union territories have received the first dose and 40,19,089 have received the second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

According to a provisional report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 38,50,19,469, the ministry said.

As many as 34,10,974 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, it said.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, it said.

More than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over 39.46 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through all sources and 12,00,000 more doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 37,55,38,390 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and Union Territories, the ministry said.