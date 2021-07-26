MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine update | Over 1 crore people have got both doses in Maharashtra

An official statement also said that till 4pm on Monday, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST

More than one crore people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday.

He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308.

It said that 3.16 crore people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus so far.

