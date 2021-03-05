COVID-19 mortality rate 10 times higher in countries with overweight population: Study

A new study suggests that overweight people should get coronavirus vaccines on priority, as countries across the world step up efforts to inoculate their populations against the dreaded virus. The risk of death from coronavirus is 10 times more in countries where a majority of the population is obese, a World Obesity Federation report has said.

The report, released on March 4, said around 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from COVID-19 were in countries with high levels of overweight people. Countries such as the UK, the US and Italy, where more than 50 percent of adults are overweight, have the biggest proportions of deaths linked to coronavirus.

The study analysed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization’s Global Health Observatory data on obesity.

"Globally, at the end of 2020, COVID-19 mortality rates were more than ten times higher in countries where overweight prevalence exceeds 50 percent of adults (weighted average 66.8 deaths per 100,000 adults) compared with countries where overweight prevalence is below 50 percent of adults (weighted average of 4.5 deaths per 100,000 adults). Equally, COVID-19 mortality rates are similarly significantly higher in countries where the average adult BMI exceeds 25 kg/m2," the report said.

A higher Body Mass Index (BMI) was also associated with an increased risk of hospitalisation, admission to intensive or critical care and need for a ventilator. Similarly, the findings said that there is "no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates."

Commenting on the report, WHO Director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the report must act as a wake-up call to governments globally.

"The correlation between obesity and COVID-19 is clear and compelling. Investment in public health and co-ordinated international action to tackle the root cause of obesity is one of the best ways for countries to build resilience in health systems post-pandemic," he added.

India on March 1 expanded the COVID-19 vaccination drive to include people within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities. The list however doesn't obesity, perhaps the most common of the comorbidities

The health ministry has specified 20 comorbidities that include stroke, hypertension, diabetes, HIV infection and cancer.