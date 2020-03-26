App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 lockdown: Health Ministry allows doorstep delivery of essential medicines

The notification further said that any such sale of a drug that falls under Schedule H of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act shall be based on receipt of prescription physically or through email.

Representative image.
Representative image.

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday allowed doorstep delivery of essential medicines as part of an effort to restrict people's movement further. According to a notification issued by the health ministry, medical retailers will be allowed to provide drugs to people at their doorstep.

This order shall come into force on the date of its publication in the official gazette, the notification said.

"The central government is satisfied that retail sale of drugs to doorstep of consumers is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate the sale and distribution of drugs for their delivery to consumers," it read.

Close

The notification further said that any such sale of a drug that falls under Schedule H of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act shall be based on receipt of prescription physically or through email.

related news

Further, the licensee shall submit an e-mail ID for registration with the licensing authority if prescriptions are to be received through email for these drugs.

It also read that the prescription shall be dispensed only if it is presented to the licensee within 30 days of its issue and in acute cases, the prescription shall be dispensed only if it is presented to the licensee within seven days of its issue.

The bill or cash memo shall be sent by the return email and records of all such transactions shall be maintained by the licensee, the notification said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Health Ministry #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.