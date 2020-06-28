App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 linked to increased risk of stroke: Study

Researchers believe that COVID-19 patients should be evaluated early for acute neurological changes.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

COVID-19 is significantly associated with an increased risk of strokes, according to a study which says patients infected with the novel coronavirus should undergo aggressive monitoring for the neurological condition.

According to the researchers, including those from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the United States, COVID-19 infection is a risk factor for acute strokes.

In the study, published in the American Journal of Neuroradiology, the scientists assessed patients presenting to six New York City hospitals for suspicion of stroke between March to April.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

"We conducted a retrospective case-control study of 41 cases and 82 control subjects matched by age, sex, and risk factors," the scientists wrote in the study.

After adjusting for age, gender, and risk factors, the scientists found that COVID-19 infection had a significant independent association with acute ischemic stroke — caused by a clot that blocks a blood vessel in the brain.

Comparing the group of patients with stroke versus non-stroke, they showed significantly elevated number of patients with COVID-19 infection among the stroke group after accounting for other known common stroke risk factors.

The researchers believe that patients with COVID-19 should be evaluated early for acute neurological changes.

Also read: Old is gold? Study finds 2,000-year-old medicine aiding in faster recovery among COVID-19 patients

"This is the first major peer reviewed study to show that COVID-19 infection is a risk factor for acute strokes," Puneet Belani, study co-author from Mount Sinai Hospital.

"Patients with COVID-19 should be evaluated early for acute neurological changes, and timely workup should be performed in patients suspected to have stroke to reduce morbidity and mortality," Belani said.

Citing the limitations of the study, the scientists said the study involved only 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, adding that further studies involving a larger population may help validate the findings.

"Future endeavors may assess whether this relationship holds true in a larger population and with the pathophysiologic mechanisms inherent in COVID-19 that drive this association," they wrote in the study.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 28, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #science

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UK plans localised lockdowns as COVID-19 deaths among Indian-origin people remain high

UK plans localised lockdowns as COVID-19 deaths among Indian-origin people remain high

'Chase the Virus' campaign to be extended across Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

'Chase the Virus' campaign to be extended across Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.