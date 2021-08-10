COVID-19 linked to cognitive deficits in those who have recovered: Study

The study was conducted by researchers from Imperial College London, Kings College and the Universities of Cambridge, Southampton and Chicago.

A study in the UK has found an association between COVID-19 and cognitive deficits in those who have recovered from the infection.

Researchers said the findings "accord" with reports of long COVID..

"Our analyses provide converging evidence to support the hypothesis that COVID-19 infection is associated with cognitive deficits that persist into the recovery phase," the researchers said. The study has been published in the medical journal Lancet.

"These results accord with reports of long-COVID, where 'brain fog', trouble concentrating, and difficulty finding the correct words are common," the study said.

The findings are based on analyses of data from 81,337 participants who undertook a clinically validated web-optimized assessment as part of the Great British Intelligence Test, between January and December 2020.

People who had recovered from COVID-19, including those no longer reporting symptoms, exhibited significant cognitive deficits when compared with the control group, the study found.

The degree of cognitive impairment varied according to the respiratory symptom severity. COVID-19 patients who were hospitalised and placed on ventilators showed an average drop of seven points on the intelligence test.