you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Covid-19 is a 'controllable pandemic': WHO chief

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The new coronavirus outbreak "is a controllable pandemic" if countries step up measures to tackle it, the head of the World Health Organization said on March 12.

"We are deeply concerned that some countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva, according to a statement.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #WHO #World Health Organization

