COVID-19 | INSACOG confirms detection of Omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariant cases

India's COVID-19 genomic surveillance programme INSACOG on May 23 confirmed the detection of Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in the country.
These cases -- the first Indian cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- have been reported in two patients from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, respectively. Both of them are mildly symptomatic as per a statement released by INSACOG.
The statement adds that one of the patients, a 19-year-old female from Tamil Nadu “has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated; she had no travel history”.
The other patient is an 80-year-old male from Telangana; he has tested positive for the BA.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms, has been fully vaccinated too and had no travel history either.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure, the INSACOG has informed.
Prior to this, a South African traveller had been reported to be positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport.
BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.