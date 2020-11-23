COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath govt revises guidelines on wedding guests

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath-led government on November 23 revised its guidelines. Under the new norms, the state government restricted the number of guests at a wedding venue to 100.

Apart from this, the state government mentioned that not more than 40 percent of people's occupancy will be allowed. While directed the local administration to make arrangements for sanitisation, thermal screening and social distancing.

In its new norms, the state government has even restricted the use of music bands and DJs at any wedding function. Also, senior citizens and people suffering from diseases have been barred from attending the wedding ceremony. A case against the violators would be registered, the government said.

With people showing their concerns, the administration has cited the rise in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Union territory of NCT.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 5,26,780 coronavirus cases have been registered till now, out of which 4,95,415 people recovered and 7,559 died. While, 23,806 people are still active.