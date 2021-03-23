COVID-19 | Health centres in Chennai vaccinating everyone above 18 to avoid wastage: Report

Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen with the ‘Covishield’ vaccine at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 17, 2021. (Image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

Primary health centres in Chennai, run by the city municipal corporation, have reportedly been vaccinating people over the age of 18 for the past few days. The government has so far opened up vaccination drive for frontline workers, those above 60 years and people with specified comorbidities above 45.

There have been multiple requests from experts and public health professionals to expand the vaccine drive for all adults as India has reported a massive surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

According to a Times of India report, there is no uniformity in rules followed by health centres in Chennai. While one centre administered shots to everyone over the age of 45, another vaccinated people with co-morbidities below 45.

One of the centres asks beneficiaries to come after 2 pm so that doses which would have anyway gone to waste would be administered to them, the report said, adding that priority was still given to those strictly eligible.

A vial of Covaxin that contains 20 doses should be used within four hours after opened. The same applies to a vial of Covishield, which contains 10 doses, the report said.

A zonal-level official said the definition of frontline workers has been expanded to include those working at restaurants, auto and taxi drivers, house helps, cooks and security personnel and mall workers.

“Every ward has been given a target of bringing at least 100 people for vaccination every day,” the official told the newspaper.

Till March 22, India has administered over 4.72 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.