COVID-19: Goa aims to achieve full vaccination target with second dose by Nov 15

To accelerate efforts, the Directorate of Health Services will organise mega camps in Goa on November 7 for administering the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

PTI
November 06, 2021 / 10:22 PM IST
Representative image

The Goa government has set a target of achieving 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination with the second dose by November 15, a senior official said on Saturday.

''Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that Goa will achieve the cent per cent immunisation with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by November 15,'' State Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar told reporters.

“Since the number of active cases has reduced significantly, this is the best time to get vaccinated and develop herd immunity,” he said quoting experts.

Borkar said the camps will be held at all the government health centres, Goa Medical College and in most of the sub-health centres. He said there are around 1.50 lakh people in Goa who have not turned up for the second dose even after the period between the first and the second dose has lapsed.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

In September this year, Goa achieved the target of vaccinating its eligible population with the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Goa #vaccination
first published: Nov 6, 2021 10:22 pm

