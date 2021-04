COVID-19 disrupted food security for millions; will likely reverse progress on ending hunger by 2030: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health. (File image)

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the food security and nutrition for millions of people around the world, and will likely reverse the progress made towards ending hunger by 2030, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan has said.

Addressing the 54th Commission on Population and Development on the theme ‘Population, food security, nutrition and sustainable development’ here on Monday, he said that the Government of India accords the highest priority to food security and nutrition as evidenced by the various national legal instruments and schemes over the last few years.

Also Read: Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine launch expected by early June, to be priced at $10, says Dr Reddy's

“The population, food security, nutrition and sustainable development theme is of critical importance at all times. But even more so now as the world is trying to rebuild itself while emerging from the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Vardhan said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He said that the “pandemic has severely disrupted food security and nutrition for millions of people around the world and will likely reverse the progress made towards ending hunger by 2030.”

Also Read: COVID-19 impact: US to ban travel to nearly 130 countries, no timeline for ease of restrictions

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, in her address to the event, also stressed that the pandemic has devastated livelihoods, exacerbated injustices and inequalities, and threatened decades of development progress.

COVID-19 is also exacerbating food crises caused by the conflict, severe climate events and pest infestations.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine for all adults from May 1: All your key questions answered

“Sadly, the world is not on track to eliminate hunger and malnutrition by 2030. Undernourishment was already rising before the pandemic, and the trend has worsened considerably over the past year,” she said.

Vardhan said that even during the COVID-19 crisis, while making efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, India has taken “concerted actions” to ensure that food security and nutrition services are not compromised and vulnerable groups such as farmers, daily wage earners, woman, self-help groups and poor senior citizens are provided the support necessary in these unprecedented times.

In 2020, India announced a USD 22.6 billion relief package to take care of food security measures to help the poorest of the poor. A second economic stimulus plan worth USD 13 billion was sanctioned to aid small and medium businesses mainly in the agricultural and food sectors, he said.

He highlighted the various national programmes that have contributed to improving the nutrition outcomes in India, addressing both the immediate and the underlying determinants of undernutrition through nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive interventions.

“The largest of all, the targeted public distribution system distributes 58 million tonnes of wheat and rice at highly subsidised prices, covering 814 million people across all states in our country,” he said.

The POSHAN Abhiyaan is the government of India's flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers, he said.

In her remarks, Mohammed noted that despite the significant contributions of women to food production, they face a higher prevalence of food insecurity than men.

“Meanwhile, women are facing increased household and community demands due to the pandemic, and often must feed their families on reduced incomes,” she said, adding that women’s full and effective participation in pandemic response and recovery and in all other spheres must be ensured.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here