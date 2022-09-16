COVID-19: Denmark currently not offering booster shots to those under 50

Denmark is currently not offering booster vaccine doses against COVID-19 to people under 50, said the guidelines published on the Danish Health Authority's website.
The guidelines added that people below 50 years of age were not at a particularly higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms.
"In addition, younger people aged under 50 are well protected against becoming severely ill from covid-19, as a very large number of them have already been vaccinated and have previously been infected with covid-19, and there is consequently good immunity among this part of the population," the country's health authority said.
However, in its autumn vaccination programme starting October 1, people under the age of 50, who have vulnerabilities, will be offered inoculation.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
The Danish health authority said it was likely that many people will contract COVID-19 in autumn and winter months.
"With the autumn vaccination programme, we aim to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death," it said, advising people to take appropriate precautions.
Denmark had become the first country in the world to pause its broad vaccination programme starting May 15 this year.
“Spring has arrived, vaccine coverage in the Danish population is high, and the epidemic has reversed,” the Danish Health Authority was quoted as saying by CNBC. “Therefore, the National Board of Health is now ending the broad vaccination efforts against Covid-19 for this season."
Pausing broad inoculation only meant people were no longer invited for vaccination but everyone was allowed to complete their vaccination course.
Danish officials had then told AFP they planned to resume vaccination in the autumn season.
(With inputs from AFP)