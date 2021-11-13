COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 56 new cases; positivity rate 0.10%

Representative image

Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 56 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The slight fall in daily cases count comes a day after the city logged 62 fresh cases, the highest daily count since August 8, and two deaths due to it after a gap of nearly three weeks.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,093.

Prior to Friday, the national capital had last reported a COVID-19 death on October 22.

It had reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,388. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The case positivity rate marginally fell to 0.10 per cent on Saturday from 0.12 per cent on Friday.

A total of 58,483 tests — 45,772 RT-PCR and 12,711 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 40 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, 54 COVID cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent; and 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on Tuesday.