COVID-19 curfew extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 30

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily.

PTI
June 18, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings.

Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 on Friday.

The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily.

In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
first published: Jun 18, 2021 03:15 pm

