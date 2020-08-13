172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-update-panel-prepares-plan-for-nationwide-vaccination-with-focus-on-delivery-tracking-report-5694011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine update | Panel prepares plan for nationwide vaccination with focus on delivery tracking: Report

The Centre has said it will supervise the procurement process and has advised states not to initiate parallel mechanisms to buy the vaccine.

Moneycontrol News

The Centre has said that a single system will be set up to procure COVID-19 vaccines for requirements across India, according to a report by Mint.

The government has reportedly said that the procurement process will be supervised by the Centre and has advised states not to initiate parallel mechanisms to buy the vaccine.

The report suggests that, after the first meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said India would leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. However, India will engage with international manufacturers for early delivery of doses not only for domestic use, but also for deployment in low- and middle-income nations, and key neighbouring countries.

The expert group has deliberated on conceptualisation and implementation mechanisms for creating digital infrastructure for the vaccine’s last-mile delivery and inventory management. This will include real-time tracking of the process, the report added.

The panel is reportedly laying down guidelines for identifying and prioritising high-risk population groups for vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have reached 23.2 lakh. This includes 16.3 lakh patients who have recovered and a death toll of 46,091.

First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:32 am

