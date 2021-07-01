COVID-19 common in cats, dogs whose owners had the disease: Report

Border Collie dog breed | Representative image. (PC-Vetstreet)

COVID-19 is common in cats and dogs whose owners have the disease, BBC reported citing a study by researchers from Utrecht University, Netherlands.





The authors of the study said no evidence of pet-to-owner transmission had been recorded to date, but that would be difficult to determine while the virus was still spreading easily between humans.



It was found that most infected pets were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms of the disease.

"If you have COVID, you should avoid contact with your cat or dog, just as you would do with other people," said Dr Els Broens, from Utrecht University, as quoted by the BBC.

"The main concern is not the animals' health but the potential risk that pets could act as a reservoir of the virus and reintroduce it into the human population," he said.

Six cats and seven dogs tested positive on a PCR test, while 54 animals tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Samples were taken from 310 pets in 196 households where a human had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 200 days.

According to the study's results presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, 4.2 percent of the pets showed evidence of a current infection and 17.4 percent tested positive for antibodies.