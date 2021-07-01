COVID-19 common in cats, dogs whose owners had the disease: Report
July 01, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Border Collie dog breed | Representative image. (PC-Vetstreet)
COVID-19 is common in cats and dogs whose owners have the disease, BBC reported citing a study by researchers from Utrecht University, Netherlands.
It was found that most infected pets were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms
of the disease.
The authors of the study said no evidence of pet-to-owner transmission had been recorded to date, but that would be difficult to determine while the virus was still spreading easily between humans.
"If you have COVID, you should avoid contact with your cat or dog, just as you would do with other people," said Dr Els Broens, from Utrecht University, as quoted by the BBC.
"The main concern is not the animals' health but the potential risk that pets could act as a reservoir of the virus and reintroduce it into the human population," he said.
Six cats and seven dogs tested positive on a PCR test, while 54 animals tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.
Samples were taken from 310 pets in 196 households where a human had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 200 days.
According to the study's results presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, 4.2 percent of the pets showed evidence of a current infection and 17.4 percent tested positive for antibodies.