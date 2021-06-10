COVID-19: Centre eases Covishield gap for some beneficiaries - All you need to know

This facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to August 31. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado - RC2SJN9VMM9S

The Centre recently revised SOP for the administration of the second dose of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine for certain categories. The new SOP will allow certain categories, including students intending to undertake international travel for education purposes, to take the second dose of Covishield prior to the prescribed time interval of 84 days.

Presently, the second dose of Covishield is being administered at 12-16 weeks interval (i.e. after 84 days), after the first shot.

The Union health ministry said, even in these cases, the second dose will only be administered after 28 days from the date of the first dose.

People allowed to take the second dose of Covishield before 84 days:

Students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education.

Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries.

Athletes, sportspersons, and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo.

The Co-WIN system will soon provide the facility for the administration of the second dose in such exceptional cases, the ministry said.

The ministry has issued the SOPs according to which the states shall designate a competent authority in each district to grant permission for such administration of the second dose of Covishield.

The competent authority shall check whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of the first dose and the genuineness of the purpose of travel, based on documents related to admission offers or the associated formal communications for the purpose of education, the SOP read.

It will also check whether a person is already studying in a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing his or her education, interview calls for a job or offers letters for taking up employment and the nomination to participate in the Tokyo Olympic games, before according the permission for the administration of the second dose.

The ministry advised that vaccination may be availed in such cases through a passport, which is one of the permissible ID documents according to the current guidelines so that the passport number is printed in the vaccination certificate.

However, if the passport was not used at the time of the administration of the first dose, the details of the photo ID card used for vaccination will be printed on the vaccination certificate and a mention of the passport number in the vaccination certificate is not to be insisted upon, the SOPs stated.

Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary, it stated.

A mention of the vaccine type as “Covishield” is sufficient and no other qualifying entries are required in the vaccination certificates. This facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to August 31.