COVID-19 cases have stabilised in Delhi, possibility of infections coming down: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said coronavirus cases have stabilised in the national capital and there is a possibility of the infections declining soon.

While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he underlined that positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not.

"Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant,” he said.

Comparing the scenario with Mumbai, the minister said the cases have started declining there and the same situation is likely to happen here.

He also assured that if cases come down in the next two-three days, restrictions will be lifted.

The national capital had reported 23 fatalities on Tuesday.

It has already recorded 93 fatalities in the first 11 days of the month.

It had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August.

In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in the national capital.

"People with comorbidities are facing more problems, not many people are coming to hospital for treatment of coronavirus,” he said.