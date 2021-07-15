MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 | Cases at 6-month high in Tokyo before Olympics

Associated Press
July 15, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
(Image: AP)

Coronavirus cases in Tokyo have surged above 1,300 for a six-month high, just one week before the Olympics.


There are concerns a dramatic increase could flood hospitals during the Olympics, which start on July 23.


Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency. It began Monday and requires restaurants and bars to close early and not serve alcohol through the Olympics, which end in early August.


The tally Thursday is the highest since 1,485 were recorded on Jan. 21, when Japan was under an earlier state of emergency. It’s an increase from 1,149 cases on Wednesday.


New daily cases have been steadily climbing since mid-June. Health experts say cases could hit several thousand during the games. Last week, organizers banned local fans at most Olympic events.

