COVID-19 'breakthrough' cases on rise in Kerala, over 40,000 vaccinated persons infected: Reports

Kerala is one of the states worst hit by COVID-19 in India (Representative image)

COVID-19 cases among vaccinated persons, also referred to as 'breakthrough infections', is on the rise in Kerala with over 40,000 such cases being recorded in the state, reports said on August 11.

While an official update on breakthrough infections was awaited, NDTV learnt from a top official in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that over 40,000 people in Kerala, who had received the vaccine against coronavirus, have been infected.

Around 20,000 of the total breakthrough infections in the state has been reported in one district - Pathanamthitta, where 14,974 persons got infected despite taking a single dose of the vaccine and 5,042 infections were recorded in those vaccinated with both shots.

The numbers have alarmed the central authorities, who have reportedly asked the Kerala government to send samples of breakthrough cases for genome sequencing.

The officials are yet to conclude whether the breakthrough infections have been triggered due to the Delta variant of coronavirus.

SK Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, told The New Indian Express that the Centre has asked the Kerala government to provide specific details about the breakthrough cases, including severity of infection and the rates of hospitalisation and fatality.

"We are hoping to receive this data in a day or two and should be able to analyse it in a more meaningful way," the newspaper quoted Singh as saying on August 10.

Notably, Kerala also accounts for nearly half the per-day count of cases being recorded in India over the past few days. While the country reported 38,353 new cases on August 11, Kerala has reported 21,119 fresh cases as per the latest update.

The state, with 1,71,990 active cases, also accounts for 44 percent of the country's active caseload which stands at 3,86,351.