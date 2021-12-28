COVID-19 booster dose | No certificate required for 60+ with co-morbidities

Representative image

The health ministry on December 28 said that all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce any certificate from the doctor to administration precaution dose.

"All persons aged 60 yrs & above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of precaution dose," Union Health Ministry was quoted by news agency ANI.

The ministry, however, said that such person can obtain the advice of their doctor before the precaution dose.

"...Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose...," it added.

This comes after the home ministry on December 27 issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 15-18 years and for the administration of booster dose to healthcare, frontline workers, and senior citizens with co-morbidity.

"For those Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10," the ministry said in its guidelines.

"The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines," it said.

The Ministry also said that the Personnel to be deployed in Election Duty in poll-bound States will also be included in the category of frontline workers (FLWs).

Meanwhile, the country logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, the health ministry data updated on Tuesday showed.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46.

With 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691. The active cases have declined to 75,456, according to the data updated at 8 am.