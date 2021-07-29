COVID-19: BMC to launch home vaccination of bed-ridden citizens from July 30

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will begin home vaccination of bed-ridden people in the city against coronavirus on an experimental basis from Friday.

The initiative will be rolled out first in the K-east administrative ward covering the western suburbs of Andheri east, Marol, Chakala and others, it said.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the BMC said that the citizens, who are bed-ridden due to various physical or medical reasons, will be vaccinated under this exercise starting July 30.

These citizens will be administered Covaxin doses as per the directives of the expert committee and the vaccination process will be carried out in the presence of experts, wherein all necessary precautions will be undertaken, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The civic body said there was a demand for home vaccination of citizens, who are bed-ridden due to various physical or medical reasons and are unable to visit the vaccination centres.

It added that the medical certificate stating that the person, who is to be vaccinated, will have to remain bed-ridden for at least the next six months, is required to be submitted to the administration along with the consent of that person or a relative.

The vaccination of bed-ridden citizens will be done with the help of Project Mumbai, a non-government organization, the BMC said.

After the completion of the home vaccination process in K-east ward, the factors that are required to be included in the next phase of this exercise will be considered, it said.

The BMC has asked people to e-mail the information about those bed-ridden citizens to covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com.