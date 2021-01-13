COVID-19 active caseload in India dips to 2.14 lakh

Source: Reuters

India's active caseload has fallen to 2.14 lakh, which is the lowest after 197 days, and its share in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.04 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The total active cases were 2,15,125 on June 30, 2020.

A net decline of 2051 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours.

"The share of active cases in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.04 per cent. This is lowest after 197 days," the ministry said.

The daily cases in India are registering a consistent decline on a daily basis, the ministry underlined.

Less than 16,000 daily new cases (15,968) were added to the national tally in a span of 24 hours while 17,817 recoveries were registered during the same period.

"Recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a steady fall in the active cases," the ministry said.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,129,111 which translates to a national recovery rate of 95.51 per cent.

"The gap between recoveries and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 99,14,604," the ministry highlighted.

Of the new recovered cases, 81.83 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,270 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,282 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded another 1,207 daily recoveries.

The ministry said that 74.82 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 7 states and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 5,507 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,936 new cases while Karnataka reported 751 new cases yesterday.

Seven states and UTs account for 70.30 per cent of the 202 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 50 deaths. Kerala and West Bengal follow with 25 and 18 new deaths, respectively.