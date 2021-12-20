Covaxin's shelf life extended to 12 months from date of manufacture

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin’s shelf life up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, the vaccine-maker said.

This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO.

With the shelf life extension, hospitals can now utilise the stock to avoid vaccine wastage, a press release said.

Also Read: Bharat Biotech seeks trial for intranasal COVID-19 vaccine booster

Covaxin is approved for use under the 28-day multi-dose vial policy from Drug Controller General of India and the WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Covaxin Open Vial is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for 28 days and not required to be discarded immediately in a day or at the end of immunisation session.

Bharat Biotech said it believes in doing a bit for the environment.

The multi-dose vial policy saves money for procurement agencies by reducing the cold chain logistics and management thereby reducing the carbon footprint, costs related to open vial wastage, cold chain distribution, cold chain storage and biomedical waste disposal among others.

Most importantly, we believe in being environmentally friendly by reducing the quantum of packing materials and single-use plastics that are utilised in vaccines manufacturing, storage, distribution and disposal, the company said.