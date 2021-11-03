Covaxin shelf-life increased to 12 months from date of manufacture

Vial of Covaxin (File image)

The shelf-life of Covaxin, one of the three COVID-19 vaccines being currently used for mass inoculation in India, has been extended to 12 months, vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech announced on November 3.

"CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) has approved extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from date of manufacture. This approval is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Earlier, the shelf-life of Covaxin was fixed as six months from the date of manufacture, provided that the vaccine is stored at a temperature ranging from two to eight degree Celsius.

The company had, in July this year, sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to increase the vaccine's shelf-life from six to 24 months.

However, the CDSCO, after reviewing the submitted data, has permitted an extension of up to 12 months.

The decision to extend the vaccine's shelf-life comes at a time when Bharat Biotech is awaiting approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use listing (EUL) of Covaxin.

The vaccine, outside India, has received regulatory clearances in Iran, Mexico, Mauritius, Nepal, Oman and Greece, along with Australia which approved Covaxin on November 1.

Several more countries are expected to add Covaxin to the list of recognised COVID-19 vaccines following the WHO approval which is still pending.