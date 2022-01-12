Covaxin booster dose capable of neutralising Omicron, Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2, says Bharat Biotech

​ (File image: Vial of Covaxin)

Bharat Biotech on January 12 said Covaxin (BBV152) booster dose has been shown to neutralise both Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19.

A booster dose of Covaxin generated robust neutralisation of the Delta variant and more than 90 percent of serum samples showed neutralisation of the Omicron variant, the company said.

"These data add to the body of the evidence that the broad spectrum mechanism of action of a whole virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, like Covaxin is a viable option in this continuously evolving pandemic," it said.

Earlier on January 9, the company had said that trials indicated that its vaccine Covaxin is safe for booster dosage against COVID-19.

The analysis showed that six months after a two-dose Covaxin (BBV152) vaccination series, cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) persisted above baseline, although the magnitude of the responses had declined, the company said.

Furthermore, neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants increased from 19 to 265 folds after a third vaccination, it added. Booster BBV152 vaccination is safe and may be necessary to ensure persistent immunity to prevent breakthrough infections, it added.

"These trial results provide a strong foundation towards our goal to provide Covaxin as a booster dose. Our goal of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 has been achieved with Covaxin indicated for adults, children, two-dose primary and booster doses. This enables the use of the vaccine as a universal vaccine," Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.