Omicron scare | List of countries that have started administering COVID-19 booster shots

The World Health Organization has said that “no country can boost its way out of the pandemic” and that anti-COVID-19 booster doses “cannot be seen as a ticket to go ahead with planned celebrations, without the need for other precautions”.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) in India has also spoken against the need for any vaccine booster shot just yet.

However, several nations across the world have already begun a third or additional dose of the coronavirus vaccine to heighten the vaccine’s immune response amid threats of the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Here’s a list of countries that have started administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots:

United States: The US health regulator expanded the eligibility criteria for coronavirus booster shots to all fully vaccinated adults last month in the wake of Omicron spread.

Canada: Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended booster shots of an authorized mRNA vaccine to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Europe:

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) too last month recommended vaccine booster doses for all adults, with priority to those aged above 40 years.

The European Commission has also recommended vaccinated adults to get booster shots not more than six months after their initial shots. The EMA, on the other hand, has stated that data supports vaccine boosters after three months.

Here are some of the European nations that are considering or have already started administering a third of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

Austria: Expected to recommend boosters soon.

Belgium: Offering booster shots to all adults.

Britain: Already accelerated its vaccination programme and will be offering the third dose after three months

France: Has delivered 12.5 million booster shots so far and is targeting 20 million by Christmas. The gap between the second and the third dose has been reduced from five months to four months.

Germany: Booster doses for all aged above 18 years.

Greece: Greece was offering booster shots after six months of getting the second dose; the gap is now three months.

Hungary and Ireland are also administering vaccine booster doses to all adults, while Italy is planning to start soon. In Italy, boosters are already being given to those aged above 40 years.

Spain too has authorized Pfizer or Moderna booster shots for all inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, and Portugal, boosters are being given to people with weak immune systems, the elderly, or the vulnerable.

Listed below are some other nations that are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose (that is, both doses) of the coronavirus vaccine:

Bahrain, Cambodia, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (where it is mandatory for people inoculated with Sinopharm vaccine to get the third shot).

In China, Hong Kong, and Japan, booster shots are being offered to people with weak immune systems, the elderly, or the vulnerable population, such as health care workers.

