Corporates can support hospitals in setting up open vaccination camps: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday said till the time corporates get COVID-19 vaccine supplies directly, they can support hospitals in setting up vaccination camps in open spaces to reduce the risk of infection at hospital venues.

In a series of tweets, Mahindra said having such open vaccination camps allows efficient handling of a larger number of people while also preventing the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic



A Doctor from a local Hospital told me of plans to work with local clubs to utilise their open spaces for creating vaccination camps. It allows efficient handling of larger numbers & prevents the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital’s regular activities. (1/3)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 22, 2021

"A Doctor from a local hospital told me of plans to work with local clubs to utilise their open spaces for creating vaccination camps. It allows efficient handling of larger numbers & prevents the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities," he said.

Stating that open spaces lower risk of infection at hospital venues, he said, "Corporates with facilities in metros that have open spaces also hope to set up vaccination centres but for now vaccine producers are rightly prioritising supply to states and hospitals till they can scale up production".

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Until corporates secure vaccine supplies directly, Mahindra added, "We can financially support Hospitals in setting up such centres in many of the currently closed public spaces & also in isolatable open spaces in our own campuses".



Open spaces lower risk of infection at hospital venues. Corporates with facilities in metros that have open spaces also hope to set up vaccination centres but for now vaccine producers are rightly prioritising supply to States & Hospitals till they can scale up production (2/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 22, 2021

India is currently reeling under a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, the country registered 3,14,835 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965. The death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities on a single day.