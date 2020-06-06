Coronavirus wrap June 6: India overtakes Italy's COVID-19 tally; Maharashtra records over 80,000 cases

India on Saturday became the sixth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country registering a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases which pushed the nationwide tally to 2,36,657.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as many as 6,642 people have died.

The total number of active cases stands at 1,15,942 and 1,14,072 have recovered.

India has registered over 9,000 cases for the third day in a row.

On the global front, over 6,700,000 people have been infected. While the death toll stood at 394,875, as many as 2,746,192 people have recovered so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Five Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district. The five jawans of the BSF's 79th battalion stationed at Bhuj were detected with the infection after they resumed duty post a holiday in their native states, the Kutch district official said.

>> The number of COVID-19 cases reached 2,397 in Assam, with 73 more people testing positive. Number of active cases stands at 1,843

>> Manipur reported 14 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 157 of which 105 cases are active.

>> 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 2515, out of which 373 cases are active.

>> Nineteen more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Chennai which reported a spike of 1,458 fresh cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 30,152 and death toll to 251.

>> Nepal's COVID-19 cases crossed 3,000 on Saturday after a record 323 new infections were detected across the country, while the death toll due to the coronavirus has gone up to 13

>> Karnataka reported 378 new positive cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5213.

>> The Maharashtra government will procure 10,000 vials of the drug Remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

>> The number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark with 370 fresh cases reported on Saturday even as the number of casualties rose to 268. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 10,103 as on Saturday.

>> The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh grew to 3,722 after 35 more people tested coronavirus positive in last 24 hours.

>> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of actively destroying the country's economy by refusing to provide cash support to people and small and medium enterprises as he dubbed the Modi regime as "Demon 2.0".

>> The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagaland crossed the 100-mark on Saturday as 13 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the tally to 107, an official said.

>> Sixteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 938, according to a bulletin on Saturday.

>> Coronavirus cases rose sharply by 210 to 4,460 in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, while the toll due to the infection stood at 73.

>> The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday capped the charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in Intensive Care Units across the state and announced that no fee over and above the fixed slab can be claimed from patients.

>> Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry on Saturday, taking the overall tally of infections in the union territory to 107.

>> The coronavirus disease has not "exploded" in India, but the risk of that happening remains as the country moves towards unlocking its nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March to contain the COVID-19, said a top WHO expert.

>> Pakistan reported a record 97 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,935, while the number of confirmed cases in the country approached 94,000 after over 4,700 infections were detected, the health ministry said on Saturday.

>> China reported five new coronavirus cases, including three imported ones, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 83,030, the health authority said on Saturday.

>> South Korea on Saturday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, mostly in the densely populated capital region, as authorities scramble to stem transmissions among low-income workers who can't afford to stay home.