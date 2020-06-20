Coronavirus wrap June 20: Highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases, Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug

India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 3,95,048, with over two lakh instances of the viral infection reported in June, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, it stated.

In 24 hours 9,120 COVID-19 patients have been cured taking the number of recoveries to 2,13,830. There were 1,68,269 active cases in the country and one patient has migrated.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The Mumbai-based drug firm had on Friday received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

Here are the top developments of the day:

>> For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035, authorities said. Delhi recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi had stood at 1,969 on Thursday.

>>The Supreme Court on June 19 took note of the differences in COVID-19 testing charges in various states and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and said all states should set up a panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care the patients. The top court bench observed during the hearing that there should be uniformity in COVID-19 testing charge in all states.

>> Globally, there have been over 86.39 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.

>> The Centre has asked states to ensure implementation of its guidelines on home isolation at the field level "in letter and spirit" to effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus, after taking note of instances of laxity. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued revised guidelines for home isolation on May 10 which continue to be effective as on date, an official statement said Friday.

>> Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted in ICU of a private COVID-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable, sources said. The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, they said.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The Mumbai-based drug firm had on Friday received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

>> Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order for a five-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, saying why the separate rule was employed in case of Delhi, sources said.

>> Twenty-two people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 541 more people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. The death toll in the state now is 529 with the coronavirus tally reaching 17,135. Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 10,369 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 6,237 active COVID-19 patients now. (PTI)

>> Tamil Nadu reported a record single-day spike of 2,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, recording over 2,000 infections for a fourth straight day as the overall tally rose to 56,845 in the state, the Health department said. Also, 38 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 704. (PTI)

>> The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 149 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past two days, taking the tally in the region to 836, health department officials said on Saturday. While 92 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 57 more surfaced on Friday, the officials said. (PTI)

>> A stenographer in Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's office died due to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. Ashok Kumar (48), a resident of Ashok Vihar breathed his last at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Friday afternoon, the official said. Kumar had a fever and was put on a ventilator two days ago. His younger brother had died of the deadly infection on June 7, the official said. Kumar's wife and son have also tested positive for coronavirus.