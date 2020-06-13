Coronavirus wrap June 13: Loss of smell, taste added to list of COVID-19 symptoms

Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll, too, climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which reached 36,000 and the pandemic so far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The state reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Globally, there are over 7,778,242 cases of COVID-19, with 2,121,381 cases reported by the United States alone.

Here are the top developments of the day:

>> 77 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3063 including 671 active cases and 2327 recovered patients. Death toll stands at 65.

>> Maharastra reports 3,427 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and death toll to 3830.

>> 17 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Dharavi area of Mumbai in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of cases to 2030.

>> The COVID-19 graph climbed further up in Andhra Pradesh to 5,676 on Saturday as 222 new cases were added, while fatalities increased by two to 82.

>> Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands have signed a contract with Astrazeneca to supply European citizens with a vaccine against the coronavirus. The contract is for 400 million doses of the vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford and whose experimentation phase is already advanced and expected to end in autumn.

>> The Health Ministry on Saturday recommended the use of antiviral drug remdesivir in the moderate stage of COVID-19 while backtracking from its earlier stance on hydroxychloroquine, saying the anti-malarial drug should be used in the early course of the disease and not on critically ill patients.

>> Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today, taking the total number of active cases to 177.

>> At least 30 personnel of the Kozhikode International Airport have been asked to go into quarantine after an official tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Saturday.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.

>> 308 more COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6824, including 3092 active cases, 3648 discharged & 84 deaths (3 due to non-COVID causes).

>> 85 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerala today, taking the total number of active cases to 1,342.

>> Loss of smell or taste has been added to the list of COVID-19 symptoms, according to the revised clinical management protocols released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The ministry said that coronavirus-infected patients reporting to various COVID-19 treatment facilities have been reporting symptoms like fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia, rhinorrhea, sore throat and diarrhoea.

>> 17 personnel of Punjab Police have tested positive in a random sampling of 7165 of a cross-section of police personnel posted as part of a special RT-PCR COVID-19 testing drive.

>> Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19.

>> Uttar Pradesh reported 20 coronavirus deaths and 502 new cases pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 13,118. The total number of those who have lost their lives due to the virus so far has now gone up to 385.

>> 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 345 including 5 deaths and 295 recoveries.

>> Nepal on Saturday recorded 273 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 5,335, the health ministry said.

>> During the last 24 hours, 7,135 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, 1,54,329 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 49.95% amongst COVID-19 patients. There are 1,45,779 active cases & all are under active medical supervision: Union Health Ministry.

>> 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam, taking the total number of cases to 3718, including 1584 recoveries and 8 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2123.

>> Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Saturday announced it has entered into a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. that will grant the city-based drug maker right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug, Remdesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, in 127 countries including India.

>> Nearly 600 Indian nationals stuck in Kuwait returned home on Saturday by two special flights operated by the Gulf nation, airport officials here said.

>> Three deaths and 118 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 275 and 12,186, respectively.

>> At least 39 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, raising the tally in the state to 964.

>> Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 225 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the state's tally to 3,723

