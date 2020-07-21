Coronavirus vaccine | Want to participate in Covaxin trials at AIIMS? Here's how to sign up

Human trials for Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus, started on July 20 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

AIIMS’ ethics committee had approved human trials of Covaxin on July 18.

Scientists and medical experts are scrambling to develop a vaccine against SARS-Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as infections continue to rise in India and around the world.

Covaxin is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

AIIMS-Delhi is among 12 places where the trial for Covaxin will happen. Trials have also started at AIIMS-Patna, among other places.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Human trial

In the first stage of clinical trials, healthy participants between 18 and 55 years of age, with no comorbidities and without a history of COVID-19, will be selected. The enrolment process for this phase started on July 20.

AIIMS-Delhi will pick about 100 participants out of 375 volunteers for the trail. The remaining will participate at other sites, reports suggest.

Here's how you can sign up for the trials:

Healthy individuals interested in participating in Covaxin trails can send an email at ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com or send an SMS or call on +91-7428847499.

This will be a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial.