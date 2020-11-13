Coronavirus vaccine update: Pune-based Serum Institute gives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 1,600 volunteers

The Serum Institute of India has administered 1,600 volunteers with doses of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine Covishield and all of them will be now remain under observation.

Speaking to India Today TV, CEO of the Pune-based SII Adar Poonawalla said, "We are at the last mile. All 1,600 volunteers have been administered with required doses of Covishield vaccine. They are under observation for the next 28 days.”

Serum Institute of India (SII) and ICMR had on November 12 announced the completion of the enrolment process of 1,600 participants in the phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield in the country.

40 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured

SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling licence from Drugs Controller General of India.

"The promising results of the trials so far gives confidence that Covishield could be a realistic solution to the deadly pandemic. Covishield is by far the most advanced vaccine in human testing in India," the ICMR said.

"Based on the phase 2/3 trial results, SII with the help of ICMR will pursue the early availability of this product for India. SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from DCGI," the apex health research body added.

The SII and ICMR are conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trials of Covishield at 15 different centres across the country. The enrollment of 1,600 participants was completed by October 31.

Developed by the University of Oxford in the UK, Covishield is also being tested in large efficacy trials in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and USA.

IMCR and SII collaborate to develop Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine in India

ICMR and SII have also collaborated for clinical development of another COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, which has been developed by Novavax, USA, and upscaled by SII. Novavax has initiated its late phase trials in South Africa and in the UK and will soon commence the same in the US.

SII has received the bulk vaccine and Matrix-M adjuvant from Novavax and will soon fill and finish them in vials. This vaccine formulated at SII (Covovax) will be tested in a phase 3 trial in India. An application for the same to regulatory authorities will be made soon by the SII.