Coronavirus vaccine | Scientists near 'breakthrough' on antibody treatment

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 69 lakh people and killed over four lakh across the world, scientists may be close to a breakthrough on an antibody treatment that can save the lives of people infected with the deadly virus, The Guardian has reported.

The scientists have developed an injection of cloned antibodies that could have a significant impact on patients who are in the early stages of infection, said the report citing British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The treatment is “a combination of two antibodies” in an injected dose “because by having both you reduce the chance of resistance developing to one antibody,” AstraZeneca’s chief executive Pascal Soriot told the publication.

Antibody therapy would be prioritised for the elderly and vulnerable “who may not be able to develop a good response to a vaccine,” said Soriot. It is more expensive than vaccine production, he said.

AstraZeneca has recently signed a deal with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi) to help manufacture 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine candidate. The globally accessible vaccine is being developed by the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, as per the report.

The pharmaceutical company has already started to manufacture the potential COVID-19 vaccine by the Oxford University to ensure that if it does pass human trials, it can be made available in the autumn, the report stated.

The vaccine’s trials have reportedly started in Brazil, a new epicentre of the pandemic, to ensure the study can be properly tested as transmission rates fall in the United Kingdom. Development of the vaccine had started in January, using a virus taken from chimpanzees, it said.

