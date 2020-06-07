App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine | Scientists near 'breakthrough' on antibody treatment

The scientists have developed an injection of cloned antibodies that could have a significant impact on patients who are in the early stages of infection

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 69 lakh people and killed over four lakh across the world, scientists may be close to a breakthrough on an antibody treatment that can save the lives of people infected with the deadly virus, The Guardian has reported.

The scientists have developed an injection of cloned antibodies that could have a significant impact on patients who are in the early stages of infection, said the report citing British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The treatment is “a combination of two antibodies” in an injected dose “because by having both you reduce the chance of resistance developing to one antibody,” AstraZeneca’s chief executive Pascal Soriot told the publication.

Close

Antibody therapy would be prioritised for the elderly and vulnerable “who may not be able to develop a good response to a vaccine,” said Soriot. It is more expensive than vaccine production, he said.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

AstraZeneca has recently signed a deal with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi) to help manufacture 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine candidate. The globally accessible vaccine is being developed by the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, as per the report.

The pharmaceutical company has already started to manufacture the potential COVID-19 vaccine by the Oxford University to ensure that if it does pass human trials, it can be made available in the autumn, the report stated.

The vaccine’s trials have reportedly started in Brazil, a new epicentre of the pandemic, to ensure the study can be properly tested as transmission rates fall in the United Kingdom. Development of the vaccine had started in January, using a virus taken from chimpanzees, it said.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.