Coronavirus vaccine | Funds won't be a constraint in ensuring availability, says expenditure secretary

Budgetary resources will not be a constraint while providing access to a COVID-19 vaccine, expenditure secretary TV Somanathan said.

"Finance ministry will ensure that availability of resources is not a reason for non-vaccination. Once proven vaccines are available, we will definitely make resources available; that is our responsibility and it will be done," Somanathan said as per a report by Mint.

The Centre plans to provide 40-50 crore doses of a vaccine to 20-25 crore people by July 2021.

"I have seen reports saying 'Oh, how the government will fund it!’ We are not a banana republic. We can afford to pay for the vaccine. We will find the money, we will somehow manage," Somanathan said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Somanathan clarified that this does not mean the vaccine will be available free of cost, stating that such a decision would be made by the health ministry.

"I am not necessarily saying it will be free. Whether people who can afford should pay or not is a separate issue. Certainly those who need vaccine and cannot (pay), government will ensure that they get it. Sometimes when you don't charge, it is abused. It is diverted to commercial market. So we have to be careful," he told Mint.

Somanathan did not specify the amount the government might spend on vaccination.

Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla had in September said the government might need Rs 80,000 crore to distribute vaccines to each individual in the country.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has disagreed with Poonawala's estimate, adding that the government has the funds required for a COVID-19 vaccine.

