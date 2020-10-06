Coronavirus vaccine: Clinical trials for children 'should begin now', says Oxford study

Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine trials for children should “begin now” to not delay “potential direct and indirect benefits of paediatric vaccine”, a recent study published on the Oxford website said.

The study noted that all clinical trials in the United States so far have been on adults, and “moved quickly” into Phase 3, but trials in children have yet to begin despite direct impact on them being “bigger”, the Hindu BusinessLine reported.

“Direct Covid-19 impact upon children is greater than that observed for other pathogens which have effective paediatric vaccines,” the study observed, adding that the “role of children in SARS-CoV-2 transmission has been underappreciated.”

They further stated that more delay in reaching Phase 2 clinical trials in children would also delay recovery from COVID-19 and “unnecessarily prolong impact on education, health and emotional well-being.”

Most researchers involved in the study are related to the field of paediatrics. They added that data from Phase 3 adult clinical trials support argument for “careful” paediatric Phase 2 children trials.

This would also allow for evaluation of safety and efficacy of advanced COVID-19 vaccines on a more diverse population base, it added.

“Ensuring the acceleration of vaccine clinical trials to warp speed for children will be critical in making this a future reality,” the study concluded.