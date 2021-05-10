Coronavirus vaccination update | BMC shares list of govt vaccination centres functioning for 45 plus

The BMC on May 10 shared a list of vaccination centres that will vaccinate people above 45 years of age. Along with the centre, the Mumbai civic body has also shared the details of the time and vaccine being administered at respective centres.

As per the BMC list, all the state government as well as the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) centres are open, and there are in all 105 COVID-19 vaccination centres for 45 and above people.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The civic body also said that vaccine will be administered to ones with online booking.

Walk-in will be allowed only for Health Care Workers and Frontline Workers, it said.

Here is the list of vaccination centres functional in Mumbai for 45 plus from May 10:

The Mumbai civic body has denied allegations of suppressing the COVID-19 death and infection figures and said it was recording the number of fatalities as per protocols laid down by the WHO and ICMR. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC of under-reporting COVID-19 fatalities and "manipulating" the viral infection rate in the city.

Meanwhile, the city recorded 2,403 cases on May 9, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,76,475, while 68 deaths pushed the toll to 13,817, an official said. It was the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital saw a daily addition of less than 3,000 cases.

The capital city did, however, record a slightly higher death toll as 68 people succumbed to the virus as compared to 62 deaths recorded on May 8. The death toll in Mumbai now stands at 13,781.

A total of 3,375 people were discharged during the day, bringing the city's recovery rate to 91 percent and raising the overall recovery count in Mumbai to 6,13,418, as per official figures.

As per the city's health bulletin 47,416 number of cases are currently active in Mumbai.