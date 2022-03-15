Coronavirus Update | Punjab govt lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

Representative image.

The Punjab government on Tuesday lifted all COVID-related restrictions in the state, according to an order.

However, the people have been advised to follow COVID-appropriate behavioural norms.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, in supersession of all previous instructions on the subject, all COVID-19 related restrictions are removed with immediate effect,” the order issued by the state department of home affairs and justice said.

"However, the residents of the state are advised to follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms,” it added.

The directions in this regard have been issued to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and senior police officials in the state.

Several restrictions were imposed by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.