Coronavirus update: MNC trade body MTaI says its members ready to meet shortages of medical devices

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents leading multinational medical technology companies said on February 26 that its member companies are ready to brace for any shortages in medical devices and equipment arising out of scarcity of raw materials from China.

"The supply lines may not sustain as the geographies affected are spreading. The wide spectrum of medical devices and equipment that MTaI members have, remained unaffected as these companies do not depend on imports from China," MTaI said

“MTaI members will try and offset any supply gaps arising out of the import shortages from China," said Pavan Choudary, Chairman, MTaI and Managing Director, Vygon India said.

"MTaI member companies’ products conform to the highest quality standards and are imported primarily from USA, Europe and Japan or manufactured under strict quality control in India,” Choudary added.

With the shortages of raw materials from China, it was anticipated that there may soon be a scarcity of commonly-used medical devices like digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, nebulizers, blood pressure monitors and glucometers manufactured in India.

Indian government placed imposed restrictions on the export of certain medical equipment to China in view of their short supply within the country and asserted that precautions taken by authorities were in accordance with the WHO's advisory on coronavirus.