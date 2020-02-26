App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus update: MNC trade body MTaI says its members ready to meet shortages of medical devices

“MTaI members will try and offset any supply gaps arising out of the import shortages from China," said Pavan Choudary, Chairman, MTaI and Managing Director, Vygon India said.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
Representative image

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents leading multinational medical technology companies said on February 26 that its member companies are ready to brace for any shortages in medical devices and equipment arising out of scarcity of raw materials from China.

"The supply lines may not sustain as the geographies affected are spreading. The wide spectrum of medical devices and equipment that MTaI members have, remained unaffected as these companies do not depend on imports from China," MTaI said

“MTaI members will try and offset any supply gaps arising out of the import shortages from China," said Pavan Choudary, Chairman, MTaI and Managing Director, Vygon India said.

Close

"MTaI member companies’ products conform to the highest quality standards and are imported primarily from USA, Europe and Japan or manufactured under strict quality control in India,” Choudary added.

related news

With the shortages of raw materials from China, it was anticipated that there may soon be a scarcity of commonly-used medical devices like digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, nebulizers, blood pressure monitors and glucometers manufactured in India.

Indian government placed imposed restrictions on the export of certain medical equipment to China in view of their short supply within the country and asserted that precautions taken by authorities were in accordance with the WHO's advisory on coronavirus.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Health

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.