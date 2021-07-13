Coronavirus update | Madhya Pradesh adds 1,478 COVID ‘backlog’ deaths to tally, count climbs to 10,506

Representative image | Source: AP

Madhya Pradesh on July 12 added 1,478 "backlog deaths" from the second coronavirus wave, taking the state's death toll to 10,506.

The revision came after the government issued a letter to all district authorities in June, urging them to report any deaths till June 30 that were not included in the government’s ‘Sarthak’ portal, The Indian Express reported.

All the positive cases, total deaths and recovery rates were uploaded on the Sarthak portal through Form 3A by the district administration but the deaths that took place in the private hospitals or in home isolation were left out, a senior government official told the newspaper.

The addition of 1,478 deaths pushed up India's daily COVID-19 death count to 2020, the Union Health Ministry said in its July 13 update. As many as 4,10,784 people are reported to have died of COVID in India.

While the BJP-led MP government said the fresh data released showed it was functioning in a "transparent" manner, the opposition Congress said the revision vindicated its claim about the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government "hiding" the COVID-19 death figures.

In its July 12 bulletin, the health department said the COVID-19 death count in the state touched 10,506 after adding 1,478 "backlog" fatalities based on information collected from various districts as on date.

As many as 208 of these deaths were reported among patients in home isolation and 762 in private hospitals, while 508 people died at places other than their native districts.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said the release of data showed the "transparency of our government".

“When the pandemic was at its peak, the fatalities occurred in private hospitals and the numbers of those who died in places other than their native districts were not reported. Besides, the deaths in home isolation were not reported. So, the data has been reconciled with these 1,478 deaths,” Sarang said on July 13.

Congress media cell vice president Bhupendra Gupta said the new data proved true what the party had been saying all along.

“MP Congress chief Kamal Nath had alleged that the state government was hiding the death figures of coronavirus victims. These death figures are more than the fatalities declared during the second wave of the pandemic in March, April and May,” he said.

Gupta also sought the resignation of home minister Narottam Mishra, claiming the BJP leader had said he would step down if Congress’ allegations were found correct.

Sarang refuted the allegations, saying the Congress was sensing something "fishy in everything" because it believed in hiding the facts.

Earlier, Bihar, too, had revised it death toll and added 3,951 deaths, a jump of 72.8 percent from the figures reported a day before after a court-ordered audit of the deaths.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government's daily health bulletin issued on June 9 said the state had reported 9,375 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours whereas a day before, the state had recorded 5,424 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)