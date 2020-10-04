Coronavirus update | Japan to offer free COVID-19 vaccine to populace

The government of Japan will offer vaccines against the novel coronavirus infection for free to all citizens.

The Japanese government has approved the spending of 670 billion yen from its reserve funds under fiscal 2020 supplementary budgets to secure COVID-19 vaccines, reported The Japanese Times.

According to the report citing sources, the policy of providing free vaccinations against COVID-19 will be unveiled at a meeting of a Japanese health ministry advisory panel early next week.

The provision of free COVID-19 vaccine to the populace aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the coronavirus pandemic. The government aims to encourage the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations promptly soon after the vaccines are developed, said the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

At least 85,345 people have been infected with the virus so far and 1,594 people have succumbed to the disease in Japan, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Besides offering free COVID-19 vaccines, the government also hopes to be prepared for possible simultaneous outbreaks of novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza, as per the report.

The Japanese government has already begun this year's vaccinations against influenza, said the report.

Also, the government of Japan is planning to earmark additional funds in its draft budget for fiscal 2021, which starts in April next year, to secure more coronavirus vaccines, the report stated. However, the continuation of free vaccination will be considered later, it added.

Several countries, including the United States, are making efforts to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus infection. The Japanese government has signed basic agreements to get COVID-19 vaccine supplies from US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca Plc said on October 2 that clinical trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine resumed in Japan.

Several global trials of the vaccine, AZD1222, were put on hold last month after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The British drugmaker said the early-to-mid-stage trial for the vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus resumed in Japan after consultations with the national health regulator, the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.