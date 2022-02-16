English
    Coronavirus Update | Goa achieves 100% COVID-19 vaccination target, closes all centres

    Dr Rajendra Borkar, state immunisation officer, said that the target of vaccinating 11.66 lakh eligible beneficiaries of the vaccine has been completed as they were administered both the doses.

    PTI
    February 16, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
    (Represemtative Image Source: AP)

    The entire eligible population in Goa has received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines, a health official said on Wednesday.

    With this, Goa’s Directorate of Health Services has decided to close down all its COVID-19 vaccination centres and integrate them into the normal immunisation programme, the official said.

    "The state has registered 100 per cent vaccination of the second dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines. As the process has completed, the COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state will be shut and the programme will be integrated with normal immunisation programme,” Dr Ira Almeida, director of Health Services, Goa, told reporters.

    Feb 16, 2022 07:01 pm

