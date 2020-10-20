Coronavirus update: Despite being worst-affected, Maharashtra's COVID-19 testing declines by 18%

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India due to COVID-19 outbreak, has witnessed a nearly 18 percent drop in testing in October. The daily testing dropped from 91,000 in September to 75,000 on average in October. Authorities have attributed the drop to decrease in positive cases, which led to a decline in the number of contacts traced and tested.

October 18 saw one of the sharpest dips in COVID-19 testing, with only 46,312 samples being tested, as per a Times of India report. In line with the dip in testing, only 5,984 people tested positive on October 18, the state's lowest detection of coronavirus cases in 104 days.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

While Maharashtra continues to be the highest contributors of cases in India, the state accounts for only 8-9 percent of COVID-19 tests carried out in the country daily, the report said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra has so far tested 81,85,778 samples. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, 9,61,16,771 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till October 19.

Read: Without social distancing and other measures, India may witness higher COVID-19 peak in November

"Testing has dropped by 9-10 percent because cases have dropped from 1.5 lakh (approximately) in the week ending September 10 to 70,000 in the week ending October 15. Naturally, that has brought down the count of high-risk and low-risk contacts," Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, was quoted as saying.

Maharashtra on October 19 recorded 5,984 new coronavirus cases, the lowest spike in the last several weeks. With 15,069 recoveries, the state has 1,73,759 active cases.

Meanwhile, India has recorded nearly 76 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.15 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.4 lakh are active cases while over 67.3 lakh have recovered.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh remain the five most affected state in India with the highest caseload.