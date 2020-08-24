Coronavirus treatment: US FDA gives emergency use authorisation to administer plasma therapy

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 23 gave emergency authorisation for the use of blood plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients.



The technique called ‘plasma therapy’ uses antibodies from the blood plasma of those who have recovered from the disease to treat other patients. However, reports suggest that the technique has been used on more than 70,000 patients in the United States.

Addressing the news conference, President Donald Trump said plasma therapy could reduce deaths by 35 percent. The country has already witnessed 1.7 lakh deaths due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. At least 56.8 lakh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States so far, according to a Reuters tally.

"This is what I've been looking forward to doing for a long time," Trump told reporters. "I'm pleased to make a truly historic announcement in our battle against the China virus that will save countless lives."

We’re encouraged by the early promising data that we’ve seen about convalescent plasma. The data from studies conducted this year shows that plasma from patients who’ve recovered from COVID-19 has the potential to help treat those who are suffering from the effects of getting this terrible virus,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M Hahn.

FDA’s emergency approval came just a day after Trump accused members of the "deep state" at the USFDA, without providing evidence, of working to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the November presidential election.

In a Twitter post, Trump said the deep state "or whoever" at the USFDA was making it very difficult for drug companies to enroll people in clinical trials to test vaccines and therapies for the novel coronavirus.

"Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" Trump wrote, tagging Dr. Hahn in the tweet.

The approval also comes just days ahead of the beginning of the Republican National Convention where Trump would be formally re-nominated by his party to run for a second term.