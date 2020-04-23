Coronavirus | Things to keep in mind while donning a face mask to keep yourself safe from COVID-19

Here are some dos and don'ts of wearing a face mask and tips to keep yourself safe from COVID-19. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 As experts encourage the use of face covers and masks to avoid COVID-19, a look at some common mistakes that make them less effective. Masks offer limited protection and work better when combined with hand washing and social distancing. By donning a mask, many people are doing their part to slow the spread of coronavirus. But many are also wearing their masks wrong. Here are some dos and don’ts of wearing a mask. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Don’t wear a mask keeping your nose open. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/8 Don’t leave your chin open. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/8 Don’t wear your mask loosely. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/8 Don’t cover only the tip of your nose. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/8 Don’t expose your nose and mouth. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/8 Wear a mask that fits around your face, leaving no gaps. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/8 Here are some tips to stay safe during coronavirus outbreak. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 23, 2020 06:05 pm